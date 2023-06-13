5 Things to do in Grundy County: Rhythm & BBQ, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn

1. Rhythm & BBQ Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday in Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris.

Watch a Kansas City BBQ Society-sanctioned barbecue competition made up of local teams and traveling teams. While they cook, attendees can try out different sorts of meat from all the vendors, enjoy live music and a cold beer. All funds raised go to the Jason Clearwater Fund to help fund youth sports programs.

2. Junk in the Trunk Sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, at 100 Commercial Drive in Morris.

Junk in the Trunk returns this Sunday, bringing its flea market back again for the first time since last May. Junk in the Trunk is a family-friendly event that takes place the third Sunday of each month from April to October, and it’s a good place to find antiques, gifts, toys, decorations, collectables and tools. Farmers market items like honey, plants, pumpkins and more are available on occasion, as well.

A photo from the Junk in the Trunk Flea Market in 2017. (Photo provided)

3. Illinois State Championship Twin 25 Features: Qualifiers start at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. Friday at the Grundy County Speedway, 8890 N. I-47, Morris.

Head to the Grundy County Speedway Friday night for a night at the races, with late model, sportsman, street stock and pure stock cars taking over the track. The stands open at 5 p.m. and the races start at 8 p.m.

4. Jenna Jane plays the Courthouse Lawn: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 111 E. Washington St., Morris.

Nashville musician Jenna Jane takes to the Grundy County Courthouse lawn days before she takes the stage at Rhythm & BBQ Festival to share more of her music.

Medinah Riders lead the way Saturday, June 18, 2022, down Main Street in Marseilles as the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run arrives in town. A ceremony at the Middle East Conflicts Wall followed the arrival. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

5. 20th Annual Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run: Lineup starts at 6 a.m. Saturday at the Grundy County Fairgrounds, 8890 IL-47, and riders depart at 10:30 a.m. for the Middle East Conflict Wall Memorial, 200 Riverfront Drive in Marseilles.

The Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run returns for 2023, leaving from the Grundy County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. Breakfast will be available until 9:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony at noon at the memorial. A celebration of freedom will follow, sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee and the city of Marseilles.