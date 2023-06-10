Missing Manhattan man’s body found near Coal City

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is investigating after the body of Anthony W. Fehrenbacher, 47, Manhattan, was found Saturday morning in the water near the CECO club just outside of Coal City.

Fehrenbacher was last seen by his family on Friday, May 26.

The coroner’s office said in a Saturday news release that little information is available at this point in time, as the matter remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Manhattan Police Department.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday news release that the body was recovered from the water by members of the Coal City Fire Protection District, and that there is no danger or threat to the public.