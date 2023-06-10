Diamond woman passes away in house fire on Friday

Valerie Morris, 77, Diamond, passed away in a residential fire Friday night.

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s office issued a statement that the preliminary investigation shows that a fire started in the home at around 5 p.m.

The State Fire Marshall said the fire started in or around the reclining chair Valerie was sitting in, but the exact origin is still unclear. Valerie’s husband, Richard, attempted to put out the fire but was overcome by smoke.

Richard is in good condition.

An off-duty Coal City fireman passed by and saw smoke, and entered the home to rescue Richard, but couldn’t get to Valerie due to heavy smoke.

Valerie was pronounced dead at 5:38 p.m. Friday.

Coal City Fire Department and several other departments, and the Grundy County Sheriff assisted at the scene.