Morris Theatre Guild announces cast of ‘The Big 5-Oh’

The Morris Theatre Guild announced that Ellen Rasmussen, Joe Baima, Brittany Watne, Colin Rasmussen, Matt Pasternak, Kathy Hepner and Katey Lawyer will star in “The Big 5-Oh.”

“Whoever said life is better after 50 had better be right,” according to a Wednesday news release.

“The Big 5-Oh” is a play written by Brian Mitchell and directed by Christine Johnson about George Thomas, who is turning 50 and going through a bad week. His dog is sick, his son is a slacker and his daughter wants to marry a Republican.

Thomas has to circumnavigate his neurotic wife, widowed neighbor and more during one of the worst weeks of his life. Through those days, he discovers the wonders of family, responsibilities of parenthood and the results of his latest physical.