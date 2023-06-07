Gebhard Woods Dulcimer Festival returns for its 33rd year on June 10 and 11

The sounds of electric guitar and raspy vocals in Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave. in Morris, this weekend will give way to the acoustic sounds of the Gebhard Woods Dulcimer and Traditional Music Festival starting at 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Hammers and Noters Dulcimer Society (HANDS) of Illinois takes over Goold Park for its 33rd annual festival, returning with hourly performances and workshops both days. The days cap off with an Old-Time Dance with caller Tony Scarimbolo and live music by Bill Robinson and Friends. The recommended donation for entry is $10.

Dulcimer enthusiasts, music lovers and anyone with an interest are invited to participate.

“We want people to have more opportunities to play together, which is something you can’t do online,” said Festival Coordinator Steve Karlovsky. “We’ve introduced some jam elements, instructor-led and artist-led jams, so other people can play.”

A dulcimer is actually two entirely different instruments with different lineages, Karlovsky said. Each instrument is called a dulcimer because of its sweet melody.

A crowd enjoys traditional music at last year's Gebhard Woods Dulcimer and Traditional Music Festival. (Photos Contributed by Steve Karlovsky)

One of the instruments is a mountain dulcimer, which comes from the Appalachian Mountains. It’s a fretted instrument with four strings, and musicians play it in their laps.

The other type of dulcimer is a hammer dulcimer, which Karlovsky said looks like the guts of a piano shaped like a trapezoid. Musicians hold a hammer in each hand and play it like a piano.

Karlovksy discovered the dulcimer while learning to play guitar as an adult, since he didn’t learn any instruments as a kid. Learning guitar was not going particularly well.

“But here’s this instrument that looks similar, but it’s all right in front of you and its only four strings,” Karlovsky said. “I looked at it and thought ‘I can do this one’.”

Karlovsky discovering the dulcimer was a fluke, and now he can play both types.

The Dulcimer and Traditional Music festival is designed to be welcoming to newcomers and enthusiasts, and includes nationally featured talentsBing Futch, Rick Thrum, Kara Barnard, Priya Darshini, House of Waters, Grant Olson, The Lady Victoria, The Fiddle Section, Mike Anderson and Diane Ippel.

Local talent includes Joel Styzens, Bill Robinson and Friends, Andina and Rich and Trillium.

The festival also includes 65 workshops led by more than 30 instructors versed in both dulcimers, rhythm, ukulele, voice and related musical topics. There will also be an open stage signup for those who wish to share their musical talents.

Master instrument builders and other vendors also will be at the festival showing their work, many of whom Karlovsky said will be willing to let anyone sample the instruments.

“There’s an opportunity to actually sit and learn from the performers and other artists,” Karlovsky said.

Karlovsky said HANDS of Illinois is grateful to the city of Morris, who has embraced moving the festival into Goold Park since a large spring storm forced a move from Gebhard Woods in 2013.

“The city of Morris has really embraced us and made us part of the revitalizing of community activities that’s been going on,” Karlovsky said. “There’s a festival before us the week before and now a festival the week after, and that’s really cool. They’re really making Goold Park a place where people want to be, and it’s a beautiful park.”

fForest Fest took place Saturday and Rhythm & BBQ Festival will take place on Saturday, June 17.

For information on the Gebhard Woods Dulcimer and Traditional Music Festival, contact 815-513-0450 or gebhard.festival@gmail.com or visit gebharddulcimer.org.