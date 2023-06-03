St. Juvin VFW Post 1336 conducts Memorial Day observance

The Coal City community gathered at Coal City Intermediate School last Monday to commemorate Memorial Day with the St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW in observance of veteran’s sacrifices.

The program featured Life Member Jack Micetich reading the names of those who, as Abraham Lincoln noted, “gave the last full measure of devotion.”

St. Juvin Post Life Member and Air Force Vet Mike Lareau (right) and grandson Life Scout Ethan Bach prepare to raise the Air Force service flag to full staff. (Photos provided by Bill Bomba)

Post Commander James “Hoppy” Phillips, posted the memorial wreath and the Post Honor Guard fired a volley. Pete Bianchetta played Taps.

Mathew Davis and Colin Schwier were added to the Wall of Honor.

Post members’ were assisted by Scouts from Troop 444 and 466 in raising the national colors and service branch flags to full staff afterward.