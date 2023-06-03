Comcast donates 50 laptops to We Care of Grundy County

Comcast donated 50 new laptops to We Care of Grundy County as part of the company’s efforts to make digital equity a reality in the county.

“Access to the Internet and technology are critical resources needed as our daily lives become increasingly digital,” said Chris Brown, Mayor of Morris. “I appreciate Comcast’s ongoing investment in our community and its long-standing efforts to close the digital divide.”

The laptop donation is part of Project UP, Comcast’s 10-year, $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities. One of Project UP’s centerpieces is Internet Essentials, a low-cost Internet adoption program for eligible low-income households, which has helped more than 1.6 million people in Illinois connect to the Internet at home since it launched in 2011.

“We thank Comcast for its continued support of our mission to provide resources for Grundy County residents in need,” said Eric Fisher, Executive Director of We Care of Grundy County. “The laptops are important tools to help our community members participate and succeed in our ever-changing digital world.”

These laptops will be used to help low-income families better communicate as digital spaces have grown into a requirement for many jobs and schools.

“For more than a decade, Comcast has been committed to closing the digital divide in Grundy County and other locations across its footprint nationally,” said David Pietryla, Comcast’s Community Relations Manager in Grundy County. “Broadband Internet service, laptops and digital skills can help residents, do schoolwork, apply for jobs and access an array of services.”

Pietryla also noted that the “Affordable Connectivity Program” (ACP), a federal digital equity initiative, provides eligible low-income households a credit of up to $30 a month toward the cost of Internet and/or mobile phone services, including all of Comcast’s Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Mobile plans, as well as Internet Essentials. For more information, visit www.xfinity.com/acp.