Over 1,000 people attend Grundy County’s 1st annual Senior Expo

Jennifer’s Garden at 555 Gore Rd. in Morris is a large space, and the nearly 1,100 senior citizens, healthcare providers, families and friends found a way to make it feel small.

The Grundy County Health Department’s first annual Senior Expo brought in people and vendors from all over, creating a space where senior citizens and their families could learn more information about things like Medicaid and Medicare, benefits programs, transportation, and more.

Grundy County's first annual Senior Expo featured many vendors sharing what they do with senior citizen attendees. (Michael Urbanec)

Director of Senior Programs Dr. Tania Schwer said the expo has been a resounding success, drawing over 700 people who preregistered and an additional 300-400 who walked in the day of the event. Those who attended heard music from Roy Backus & Friends, and got to spend the day playing bingo for prizes, along with participate in raffles.

Attendees also received the opportunity to vote Morris Alderman and Morris Cruise Night founder Herb Wyeth into the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame.

Wyeth said he’s honored to be nominated and represent Grundy County. He believes in what he does both at Cruise Night and as an alderman, viewing it as an important public service.

Morris Cruise Night Founder Herb Wyeth. (Michael Urbanec)

“I really enjoy the community and understand that you have to do some things, volunteer some things and spend a lot of time in the community,” Wyeth said. “It helps make it a better place, and it’s a great community I’m proud to be part of.”

Morris Cruise Night started 21 years ago, and its raised over $600,000 for charities in the time since it started. It’s grown even further, with the first Cruise Night taking place Saturday, June 10 and continuing on through the summer and fall on every second Friday. The final one takes place in October, although Wyeth said the committee held a special Christmas Cruise Night last year that he’s still getting set in stone.

“I enjoy it,” Wyeth said. “I take everybody that comes to me with an issue and I take it seriously. I do what I can do.”

Wyeth said at the end of the day, he tries his best to do what’s right for the community.