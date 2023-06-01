5 Things to Do in Grundy County: fForest Fest, Goose Lake Cabin Festival, Garage Sales

The lineup for this year's fForest Fest. (Photo provided by fForest Fest)

1. fForest Fest: 10:30 a.m. throughout the day Saturday, June 3, at Goold Park, 998 Lisbon St., Morris.

fForest Fest returns for its second year, bringing new headliners and returning acts to Goold Park to go along with many vendors, and a new family-friendly accompanying event called fFest Friends. Entry fee costs $10 and children 5 and younger are free.

2. 37th Annual Cabin Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Goose Lake Prairie State Natural Area, 5010 N. Jugtown Road, Morris.

Goose Lake Prairie Partners is hosting its 37th annual Cabin Festival, which features many presentations on traditional living. Attendees will see authentic pioneer crafts done by Prairie Partners and friends as they re-enact in authentic dress. Burgers, brats and hot dogs are also available for purchase.

Mrs. Cragg, a 1830s settler, sets the table for her husband, Mr. Cragg and their seven children while living on the prairie of Illinois. A replica of the Cragg Cabin sits on the grounds of the Goose Lake Prairie State Natural Area in order to preserve local history. June 3, spectators visited the area for the annual Cabin Festival to learn about life in the 1800's.

3. Morris East Side Garage Sales: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, on the east side of Morris.

Residents of Morris’ east side are holding garage sales throughout the day on Saturday. Who knows what treasures there are to be found?

4. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 1, at the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St. in Morris.

The Neverly Brothers kick off the 2023 summer concert series live on the Grundy County Courthouse lawn.

5. Ottawa 2 Rivers Wine Festival: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2; noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4.

Take the short drive over to Ottawa for its annual Wine Festival, at 21-and-older event featuring many different local wines and spirits to go along music played throughout each day.