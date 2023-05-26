Morris Police issues reminder on firearm ordinance after BB gun incident at Stratton Park

The Morris Police Department issued a reminder Friday morning that BB guns, gel blasters in particular, fall under the city’s firearm ordinance.

Officers responded to a call at 7:24 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 to Stratton Park that reported a silver Chevy Trailblazer with occupants shooting a BB or pellet gun at other vehicles. Officers found the vehicle, and found that all three occupants were juveniles.

They located long-gun style gel blasters in the vehicle, and the juveniles were cited with discharge of a firearm within city limits before being released to their parents.

“It is unlawful to discharge any gun, pistol, rifle, cannon, pellet gun, BB gun, air rifle, air pistol or other firearm which discharges any solid projectile either by air, spring device, explosive substance or any other force within the corporate limits of the city,” the ordinance reads.

The Morris Police ask that parents educate their children on the dangers of this sort of behavior, as it risks damage to property and people. The guns also look real, and could be mistaken for a legitimate threat and cause someone to shoot back.