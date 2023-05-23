Grundy County Sheriff, Mazon Fire and volunteers search for missing Mazon woman

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Mazon Fire Protection District requested aid from volunteers Tuesday afternoon to search for the missing Barbara Neill.

Neill is 45-years-old with special needs, and was last seen between Gardner Road and Grinter Road on Old Mazon Road, according to a Facebook post from her sister, Marie Sjostrom.

She was last seen at 12:58 p.m. on Monday, and a neighbor saw her pass their house at one point between 12:58 p.m. and 1:38 p.m.

Neill was last seen wearing her hair in a bun with the purple scrunchee, black shirt and jeans, and she is 5 foot, 2 inches tall, and 216 pounds.

Anyone with information on Neill’s whereabouts should call 815-448-5460 forthe Mazon Fire Protection District or 815-942-0336 for Sheriff Ken Briley.