May 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Grundy County Sheriff, Mazon Fire and volunteers search for missing Mazon woman

By Michael Urbanec
Authorities are searching for a 45-year-old woman reported missing in Mazon. Barbara Neill was last seen wearing her hair in a bun with a purple scrunchee, a black shirt and jeans.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Mazon Fire Protection District requested aid from volunteers Tuesday afternoon to search for the missing Barbara Neill.

Neill is 45-years-old with special needs, and was last seen between Gardner Road and Grinter Road on Old Mazon Road, according to a Facebook post from her sister, Marie Sjostrom.

She was last seen at 12:58 p.m. on Monday, and a neighbor saw her pass their house at one point between 12:58 p.m. and 1:38 p.m.

Neill was last seen wearing her hair in a bun with the purple scrunchee, black shirt and jeans, and she is 5 foot, 2 inches tall, and 216 pounds.

Anyone with information on Neill’s whereabouts should call 815-448-5460 forthe Mazon Fire Protection District or 815-942-0336 for Sheriff Ken Briley.

