Tax incentives available for owners of historic buildings in Downtown Morris

Downtown Morris’ designation as a historic district can benefit building owners, but they should first check with the Illinois Department of Resources before starting work.

If owners keep renovations in line with historic guidelines, they could qualify for both federal and state-level tax incentives.

Carol Dyson, the Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer, spoke to property owners over Zoom Tuesday morning.

Dyson said buildings have to be considered “contributing” to the overall historical feel.

“You would be eligible to apply for a historic preservation tax credit if your building is considered contributing to the overall character of the historic district,” Dyson said.

Buildings are selected based on the building’s significance, and it helps if a building is listed on the National Register or contributes to a building that is.

A property owner must spend either $5,000 or the adjusted basis, whichever is larger. An adjusted basis is roughly the purchase price minus the land value, minus the annual depreciation plus capital improvements.

Dyson explained that there are two state tax credits people can apply for that go along with a 20% federal tax credit that’s operated by the National Park Service.

Illinois has two 25% state historic tax credit, although one of them is only available in five cities. Dyson explained what that means.

“If all goes well, with one credit, you can subtract 20% of the cost of what you spent against your federal income tax,” Dyson said. “For the state credit, you could subtract 25% of what you spent against the state income tax.”

Expenditures that count toward receiving the credits include architectural and construction costs, but not additions or landscaping.

A building owner would have to send the project to IDNR’s State Historic Preservation officers for review before receiving these credits. The State Historic Preservation office reviews all applications for both the federal and state tax credits. Work will also have to meet standards set by the Secretary of the Interior.

Dyson said it doesn’t require property owners to remove or restore missing features from the original appearance, although it does require that historic features are maintained. She provided windows as an example: Those intending on applying for a tax credit should leave the original windows alone until they speak to Historic Preservation office.

Dyson said Morris has an advantage because the downtown is already considered a historic district. The Morris Historic District stretches along Liberty Street, with the railroad being the boundary to the north, Illinois Street the boundary to the south, Fulton and Wauponsee Streets to the west and Franklin Street to the east.