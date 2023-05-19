Morris YMCA selects Narvick Bros. as contractor for new facility

The YMCA announced today that it has selected Narvick Bros. as the general contractor for its new full-facility YMCA in Grundy County.

Construction of the new Y, which will be built in partnership with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers on land adjacent to Morris Grade School, will begin this summer. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new Morris Hospital YMCA will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

The YMCA’s Board of Directors, acting on recommendations from the Morris Capital Campaign Building Task Force and the Greater Joliet Area YMCA’s Facility Committee, unanimously approved the hiring of Morris-based Narvick Bros. as the project’s general contractor at a meeting earlier this year.

“We are very excited to announce the hiring of Narvick Bros. as the general contractor for the new Morris Hospital YMCA,” said Greater Joliet Area YMCA President and Chief Executive Officer Katy Leclair. “As we prepare to celebrate the groundbreaking for this new facility later this month, it is wonderful to know that we have selected a trusted and very capable partner in Narvick Bros. to build Grundy County’s very first full-facility YMCA.”