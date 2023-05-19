Morris Police, Fire departments remember those who died in the line of duty

The police and fire memorials of Chapin Park in Morris were home Wednesday morning to the annual Grundy County Law Enforcement Managers Association memorial service, which commemorates those who have passed in the line of duty.

Area police and fire chiefs shared the stories of Officer Marshall Enoch T. Hopkins, who passed on Sept. 14, 1878, Officer Clarence R. Roseland, who passed on Feb. 3, 1935, Firefighter James K. Allen, who passed on March 18, 1985, and Firefighter Kenneth Frayne, who passed on Oct. 13, 2001. Roseland and Allen each have sections of Illinois Route 47 through Morris named after them.

Grundy County State’s Attorney Russell Baker said law enforcement and first responders knowingly and purposefully run toward danger when others would run away out of a desire and duty to serve and protect.

“I’d like to thank the husbands and wives and parents and children for their sacrifice of time away from your loved ones carrying the burden of known risks, dangers our men and women face daily,” Baker said. “It is your support, love and care that helps them answer the call.”

Grundy County State's Attorney Russell Baker addresses a crowd of officers and the family of fallen officers at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Managers Association memorial service on Wednesday. (Michael Urbanec)

Hopkins story was shared by Morris Deputy Chief Chad Skelton. Hopkins came across two locals well-known to be rough around the edges named Frank Foster and Charlie Miller, who were intoxicated and causing a disturbance. They ignored his warnings and continued drinking until late into the night, until Hopkins decided to arrest them.

“Marshall Hopkins brought the man out of an alley and they broke free and fled on foot,” Skelton said. “Marshall Hopkins gave chase when Miller drew his pistol, firing twice and striking the Marshall near the heart.”

Hopkins died instantly, leaving a wife behind. Foster was arrested but Miller fled the state. Miller was never caught.

The Grundy County Law Enforcement Honor Guard presents the colors. (Michael Urbanec)

Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes shared the story of Officer Clarence R. Roseland, for whom a portion of Illinois Route 47 in Morris is named. Roseland was shot from behind while criminals attempted to rob a store at gunpoint. Roseland left behind a wife and four children, each of whom raised their families in Grundy County.

Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes shared the story of James K. Allen, a Morris firefighter who died during a basement fire.

“For those of you that have never been in a basement fire, it’s probably one of the worst things you can get into,” Tracey said. “The stairway is nothing but a chimney for the fire. To get into the basement is like crawling down the gates of hell.”

Allen entered the basement fire with Firefighters Greg Belt and Bob Wills, and made a great effort to put out the fire. The crew got to the bottom while a crew on the first floor attempted to create a vent to release the heat and smoke.

Tracey said nobody knows if it was a backdraft or a flashover that got Allen, but either one is unsurviveable.

“This is a tough job,” Tracey said. “All these jobs are tough. You never know if you’re going to come home at the end of the day. No fireman or policeman ever wants to be a called a hero. They don’t accept the term very well, but it’s a calling that not everybody answers.”

Channahon Fire Chief Jacque Arnold shared one of their own tragedies, the death of Frayne in 2001. Arnold called Rayne’s loss the most catastrophic in Channahon Fire District’s history.

Arnold said the department went out for a training exercise on a chilly, rainy morning for a multi-agency dive-rescue drill, and firefighters don’t cancel drills because of bad weather.

“All the divers underwater gave a safe signal to surface, and they were accounted for at that point,” Arnold said. “But Ken didn’t come up with the other divers.”

Frayne was found, but later died from his injuries.

“We shall continue to tell the legacy of his selfless service, dedication to his fellow men and he has been described as a man who loved the fire service more than life itself,” Arnold said. “He was someone who put the department and the community’s needs long before his desires.”

The services opened with the River Road Trio performing “America the Beautiful,” and closed with a benediction from Pastor Steve Larson. Deputy Chief Dave Weichen played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes and retired Officer Steven Huetteman played “Taps.”