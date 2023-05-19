Morris Lions Club donates 20 cases of disinfecting wipes to United Way

The Morris Lions Club recently donated 20 cases of disinfecting wipes to the United Way of Grundy County, which in turn distributed these wipes to several other of its partnered non-profits.

“We are grateful to the Morris Lions Club for thinking of our United Way and Partner Agencies to receive this in-kind donation,” stated Karen Nall, Executive Director, United Way of Grundy County. “Several local non-profit agencies will benefit from their generosity.”

“We were glad to be able to be the “middle man” to find groups and individuals who could take advantage of the free wipes donated by Cardinal Recycling” stated Dr. Larry Johnson, Morris Lions Club. “Not only was it a good community service but it prevented all those wipes and plastic from going into a landfill somewhere.”

The Morris Lions Club prides itself in being servants to the Morris Community devoting our time, energy and resources to the citizens in need and the community as a whole. For more information, visit their website at www.morrislionsclub.com or email them at Info@morrislionsclub.com

United Way of Grundy County funds vital programs and services for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. For more information, visit their website at www.UWGrundy.org or email them at Info@UWGrundy.org