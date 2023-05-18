Village Christian Church hosts prom for special needs residents

Village Christian Church, in partnership with Reclaim3d, Inc., hosted a prom for people with special needs themed “Dance the Night Away” Friday, May 5, at its campus in Minooka.
This fun-filled celebration put the spotlight on special people in our communities. More than 150 special guests and their designated volunteer buddies enjoyed a red-carpet walk, limo rides, DJ music/karaoke, food, refreshments, games and lots of dancing!
