Village Christian Church hosts prom for special needs residents

Photos from the Dance the Night Away prom at Village Christian Church in Coal City. (Photos provided by Shannon Wujek)

Village Christian Church, in partnership with Reclaim3d, Inc., hosted a prom for people with special needs themed “Dance the Night Away” Friday, May 5, at its campus in Minooka.

This fun-filled celebration put the spotlight on special people in our communities. More than 150 special guests and their designated volunteer buddies enjoyed a red-carpet walk, limo rides, DJ music/karaoke, food, refreshments, games and lots of dancing!

