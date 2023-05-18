May 18, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Grundy County police arrest suspect in April burglary case

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office. (Marney Simon)

Grundy County residents aided the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in identifying Kelvin Davis, of Chicago, who was arrested Thursday as a suspect in three April 29 burglaries in the area of Dwight and DuPont Road.

The suspect is said to have entered residences between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., taking televisions and other electronic items after entering through basement windows and breaking windows.

Davis has been charged with burglary five times, receiving two 15-year prison sentences in both 2007 and 2018. He is currently on parole for a burglary arrest in 2017.

Detectives located and recovered much of the stolen property.

Davis has been transported to the Grundy County Jail.

Morris

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Ottawa and Ottawa City Council for The Times