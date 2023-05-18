Grundy County police arrest suspect in April burglary case

Grundy County residents aided the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office in identifying Kelvin Davis, of Chicago, who was arrested Thursday as a suspect in three April 29 burglaries in the area of Dwight and DuPont Road.

The suspect is said to have entered residences between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., taking televisions and other electronic items after entering through basement windows and breaking windows.

Davis has been charged with burglary five times, receiving two 15-year prison sentences in both 2007 and 2018. He is currently on parole for a burglary arrest in 2017.

Detectives located and recovered much of the stolen property.

Davis has been transported to the Grundy County Jail.