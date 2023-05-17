Pets of the Week: May 17, 2023

These pets are up for adoption at Just Animals Shelter in Mazon at 505 Depot. Street. Just Animals is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.A group of kittens recently brought in by Just Animals in Mazon. They are all spayed, neutered and vaccinated and looking for a new home. For information, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Michael Urbanec)Oreo is a long-haired cat between two and three years old, and is available for adoption at Just Animals in Mazon. For information, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Michael Urbanec)Splinter, a very friendly 2-year-old black cat who is available for adoption at Just Animals in Mazon. For information, visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510. (Michael Urbanec)