May 17, 2023
Shaw Local
Pets of the Week: May 17, 2023

By Michael Urbanec
Marmalaide and Poppy are sisters, about five months old, available for adoption at Just Animals in Mazon.

These pets are up for adoption at Just Animals Shelter in Mazon at 505 Depot. Street. Just Animals is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

A group of kittens recently brought in by Just Animals in Mazon. They are all spayed, neutered and vaccinated, and looking for a new home.

Oreo is a long-haired cat between two and three years old, and is available for adoption at Just Animals in Mazon.

Splinter, a very friendly 2-year-old black cat who is available for adoption at Just Animals in Mazon.

