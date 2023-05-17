Chamber joins JJC westward expansion exploration committee

At Joliet Junior College’s Board of Trustees meeting May 11, JJC President Dr. Clyne Namuo announced a committee to explore westward expansion in Grundy County. I’m excited to announce that I, along with numerous other Grundy County leaders, have been asked to be a part of this committee.

Namuo and Morris Mayor Chris Brown initiated discussions on a Grundy County expansion early on when Namuo first joined JJC. From there Executive Vice President Yolanda Farmer and Morris Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson have spearheaded research to further explore opportunities in Grundy County, and the creation of the committee formed including numerous Grundy County leaders such as Nancy Norton of the Grundy Economic Development Council, Tom Dohm of Morris Hospital, Lance Copes of Grundy Area Vocational Center and Mary Kucharz, Grundy County Administrator. Additionally, the committee contains more members of the JJC team as well as company partner representatives.

JJC and Grundy County have forged great partnerships in the past through projects such as the Morris Education Center and JJC’s Operations Engineering and Technician Program created in 2015 with the leadership of Sen. Sue Rezin. This westward exploration will generate more opportunities in Grundy County for our families, workforce and our community as a whole. The Chamber is thrilled to be a part of it.

Morris State of the City Address

We are just more than a month away from the second annual Morris State of the City Address with Mayor Brown. It will be June 21 this year from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morris Country Club. Thank you to presenting sponsor Joliet Junior College and to event sponsors Old National Bank, Narvick Brothers and Chamlin & Associates.

Brown will share with the business community the city’s accomplishments in the last year and share exciting plans for the future during his address. New this year, he also will award the first Mayor Chris Brown Community Scholarship of $2,500 to a Morris Community High School student.

Join us and hear about the City of Morris firsthand from the mayor. Registration is $30 and includes heavy appetizers and a drink. For information, to register or to sponsor this event visit grundychamber.com, call 815-942-0113 or email christina@grundychamber.com .

Upcoming Chamber events

Coffee & Company: from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Grundy Chamber office, 909 Liberty St., Morris. Hosted by Illinois Valley Industries. Free to attend.

Morris YMCA Groundbreaking: at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, Contact Chamber for more details.