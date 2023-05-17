5 things to do in Grundy County: Week of May 17, 2023

1. Aces Classic Cars Cruise Nights and Car Shows: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 502 Twin Rail Drive in Minooka.

Aces Classic Cars doubles up on events this weekend, with a cruise night Friday and a car show on Saturday night. Car lovers should make the trip to Minooka to see what classics are in store.

A Pontiac LeMans on display at Aces Classic Cars in Minooka. (Michael Urbanec)

2. JITT – Junk in the Trunk Sales: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at 100 Commercial Drive in Morris, just behind the BP Gas Station on Route 47.

The Junk in the Trunk is a charity flea market where all donations and vendor fees go to a different charity each month, and it’s a good place to find antiques, gifts, toys, decorations and more.

3. Cop on a Roof Top: 5 a.m. to noon Friday, May 19, at 197 Route-6 in Morris.

An officer from the Morris Police Department will be stuck on the roof at Dunkin’ for Cop on a Rooftop, an annual event that supports Special Olympics Illinois.

Morris Patrolman Derek Zumbahlen collects a donation and hands a free doughnut coupon to a customer during the Cop on Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics at Dunkin' Donuts on Friday morning. (Rob Oesterle)

4. Wine and Jazz with Roy Backus & Friends: Thursday evening, May 18, at Montage Wine Bar, 308 Liberty St. in Morris.

Roy Backus and his friends return to the Montage Wine Bar on the third Thursday of every month. Sit back and enjoy some wine while taking in some jazz.

5. Cody Calkins at Clayton’s Tap: 8:30 p.m. Friday at 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Cody Calkins returns to Clayton’s Tap to kick off the weekend with some country music.