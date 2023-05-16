Inaugural Senior Expo coming to Jennifer’s Garden on May 31

The month of May has long been celebrated as Older Americans Month, and the Senior Programs of Grundy County Health Department is capping it off with its inaugural Senior Expo.

The Senior Expo starts at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, at Jennifer’s Garden, 555 Gore Road in Morris, and it’s a big step for Dr. Tania Schwer, who originally started off with Older American Month celebrations that only had a budget of $100.

Those celebrations started when she was working with retired Care Coordinator Deb Wyeth.

“She and I really celebrated the fact because we couldn’t believe it, like oh my gosh,” Schwer said. “We just celebrated with chicken and cake, and we used all of it.”

Schwer said this year is big enough to be a Senior Expo because of an anonymous donation of $15,000 for the Senior Programs of Grundy County Health Department.

The innaugural Senior Expo will include many vendors and seminars, including seminars on navigating Medicare and Medicaid, along with door prizes and bingo.

“We want a wide spectrum of vendors, so seniors can go to one place and learn what’s available to them,” Schwer said. “What discounts are available to them, who caters to them, who advocates for them, and more.”

The flyer for the first annual Senior Expo at Jennifer's Garden in Morris. (Photo provided by Tania Schwer)

The Senior Expo features Roy Backus & Friends playing jazz and it will be catered by the Morris Chop Shop, which is sponsored by the Community Nutrition Network. There will also be a cash bar.

It will also have raffles with winners determined throughout the day, and the event is free for everyone, even people who aren’t residents of Grundy County.

“This is for seniors, caregivers and loved ones,” Schwer said. “We’re all ages. That’s the one thing everyone forgets. Seniors aren’t from a different planet. We’re all heading in that direction.”

Schwer said there is an opportunity to vote Herb Wyeth, the founder of Morris Cruise Night, for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame.

Wyeth serves on the Morris City Council as an alderman, and he operates Morris Cruise Night with a group of around 25 other people. The first Morris Cruise Night of 2023 takes place on Saturday, June 10.

“What Herb has brought is a legacy,” Schwer said. “It not only brings together seniors, but everyone. You’ll see there are all types of classic cars and I love how Herb says when you see a vehicle, it transports you to a memory.”

Schwer said she is thankful to everyone who has sponsored and donated to make the inaugural Senior Expo possible.

For information, contact 815-941-3121 or seniors@grundyhealth.com. Those wishing to reserve a spot can RSVP by May 23 using the QR code on the flyer.