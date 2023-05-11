Community Pulse: Reflecting on a successful school year

Summer is closing in, the ABC Countdown is in full swing at our elementary schools and high school graduation is only days away in Coal City. These are all signs that the end of this school year is near. Before we close the door, and wrap up the year, we should celebrate the many great things going on around the district.

An exciting new club was formed at our high school under the direction of at social studies teacher, Ben Baer. This club called Educators Rising consisted of students contemplating a future career in education. They held meetings and invited all educators, retired or working. Students were able to complete in a few competitions and two of our students won their respective events. Mia Ratajczak won in Educators Rising moment, where she gave a brief speech describing her experiences working with special needs students as part of the high schools PALs program. Her speech explained how these experiences are compelling her to become a teacher. Rachel Hall won the Children’s Literature K-3 with her children’s book “Seasons Change” that is about teaching children to be resilient and patient. She wrote, illustrated and produced the book and they had the opportunity to read it to the judges. Mia and Rachel will now move onto the National competition in Orlando.

Rachel Hall also competed in the SkillsUSA competition through the Grundy Area Vocational Center and qualified to represent the state of Illinois in the SkillsUSA National Competition. For this competition, she created lesson plans that related to her book.

The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards, currently in its 12th year, announced nominations this week. Our musical production of “Anastasia” garnered an amazing 6 nominations. Senior Izzy Kostbade was one of 12 nominated for Best Performer in an Actress Role. Junior Stephen Byers, senior Derek Carlson and senior Collin Dames were three of the 12 nominated for Best Performer in an Actor Role. Director Jack Micetich was one of five nominated for Best Direction. The entire production of “Anastasia” was one of only five musicals nominated for Best Production. On Monday, May 22, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place will host the awards ceremony and we could not be prouder of the opportunity to win any of these prestigious awards.

As we wrap up the school year, the high school had its annual Scholarship Awards night on May 3. In all, 36 different students benefited from more than $90,000 in scholarship money. We continue to be overwhelmed by the support of the community and their generous donations to provide scholarship opportunities to our students.

Every year has its ups and downs, but I am so very proud of how our students, staff and faculty have continued to push boundaries and exceed expectations. It has been a great year and we couldn’t be more excited about the future.