City of Morris hosts webinar on tax credit for historic buildings

A representative from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting a webinar Tuesday explaining the process for receiving tax incentives from both the state and federal government designed to offset the cost of rehabilitating historic buildings.

Downtown Morris is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which makes 86 buildings within the 16-block historic district qualified for these incentives.

“We’re really trying to be sensitive to the fact that redeveloping a historic building takes a lot of money, and this is one way we can help,” said Julie Wilkinson, the Business Development Director for Morris. “If one or two building owners take advantage of this, it’s a success.”

The money for these tax incentives don’t involve the city, and instead comes from the state and federal level.

These properties must be income-producing, commercial properties and the rehabilitation must meet a minimum expense, plus the work needs to meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

Homeowners living within the district do not qualify.

Those interested can join in two ways: They can attend the webinar broadcast in the Morris Municipal Services Building Community Room at 700 N. Division St., or watch remotely using a Zoom link provided after registration.

Contact Wilkinson at 815-941-3685 or jwilkinson@morrisil.org to register. Those interested must RSVP by Friday, May 12.