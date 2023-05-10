Morris Band Boosters to host fundraiser in MCHS Fieldhouse this Saturday

The Morris Band Boosters are hosting a fundraising event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Morris Community High School field house, with music, raffles and refreshments.

Raffle prizes include Morris High School season football and basketball tickets, handcrafted charcuterie boards, and other themed items. Tickets can be purchased online either individually for $10, with a charcuterie style grazing box for $25 or as reserved tables of eight for $250.

The event will honor seniors and welcome incoming freshmen, and Band Director Matthew Hendricks is welcoming donations of used band instruments.

Hendricks is experienced in repair, so anything collecting dust is welcome. He can repair the instruments to provide them for new students, which will help grow the Morris Band program.

Tickets can be purchased at mchsband.ludus.com.