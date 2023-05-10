5 things to do in Grundy County: Week of May 10, 2023

1. Join in the first market of the 3 French Hens Country Market summer season in the parking lot behind 402 Liberty St: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

The 3 French Hens Country Market is a French-style country market in Morris’ downtown featuring antiques, artisans, hand-crafted items, fresh produce, flowers and baked goods.

Shoppers from Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin lined the banks of the I&M Canal in Morris for the first market of the year. The last outdoor market for 3 French Hens is scheduled for Saturday. (Shaw Media)

2. Visit the Grundy County Speedway for the Spring Fling Enduro 200: stands open at noon and the race starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at 8890 N. Route 47 in Morris.

The Grundy County Speedway hosts the first of three races in its Top Gun Enduro series. The first race consists of 200 laps, with the second race taking place Sunday, July 2, and consisting of 250 laps. The final race will occur Sunday, Sept. 2, and consist of 200 laps.

Racers will go head-to-head in the first leg of the Top Gun Enduro series this Saturday at Grundy County Speedway. (Shaw Media)

3. Minooka’s Spring Garage Sales: All over Minooka starting running from Thursday through Saturday.

Travel around Minooka’s neighborhoods to see what goods people attempting to declutter are willing to part with.

4. Attend the Vendor’s Alley at Clayton’s Rail: 6 p.m. Friday at 721 Liberty St. in Morris.

Clayton’s Rail in Morris will have vendors in the alley starting at 6 p.m. Friday, where people can come listen to live local bands and support small businesses.

A runner finishes the Starved Rock Marathon and Half Marathon on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

5. Starved Rock Country Marathon and Half Marathan, and Run Seattle Sutton 5K: 7 a.m., Saturday, May 13, in Ottawa.

Registrations close at noon Thursday but that doesn’t mean spectators can’t cheer on the runners at the annual Starved Rock Country Marathon.