Grundy County holds annual used oil drive Saturday, May 20

Grundy County residents with oil they need to dispose can do so from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at 3605 N. Route 47, south of the Illinois River Bridge during the Grundy County Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual used oil drive.

Participants will be asked to dump their used oil but are required to take their containers home with them to use to collet oil for next year’s drive.

Do not bring gas or paint thinner, as these will not be accepted. Antifreeze and used oil filters will be accepted but must be kept separate from the oil.

This is a free service, but donations are accepted.

Anyone with questions about recycling used oil can call the Grundy County Soil and Water Conservation District at 815-942-0359 ext. 3 to speak with Brooke or Lauren.