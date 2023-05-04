Minooka senior named Channahon-Minooka Rotary Student of the Month

Minooka Community High School announced Tuesday that senior Audrey Gil, daughter of Frank and Patti Gil, was named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club Student of the Month for May.

Gil maintains a 3.3 grade-point-average in the classroom, landing on the honor roll and she plays on the volleyball team outside of it. She also plays club volleyball at the Uno Volleyball Club in Joliet, along with volunteering for Feed My Starving Children.

Gil believes service to the community is important.

“You met new people you don’t meet in school,” Gil said. “People look at you as being reliable so you can continue to help or participate in your community. High School students can make a difference by getting his or her name out there.”

Gil said when people her names and have good things to say, word travels and they know she’s willing to help out in the community.

She said she’s always available and willing to try new things to further her knowledge.

Gil is attending Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan in the fall to major in exercise science and continue her athletic career.