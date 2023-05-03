Morris Hospital Board announces new officers, welcomes new member

Michelle Pruim, a Grundy County Health Department Administrator, is the newest member of the Morris Hospital Board of Directors.

Pruim has held the position of administrator since April 2019, serving as the Health Department’s Financial Manager for six years before that. Before coming to Grundy County, Pruim was the assistant director of Corporate, Government and Foundation Relations at St. Xavier University in Chicago.

Brian Angwin, the immediate past chair of the Morris Hospital Board, said her role at the health department made her an optimal addition.

“When we look at our board as a whole, we want to be sure we have a representation of diverse personal and professional backgrounds that reflect our community,” Angwin said. “Between her role at the health department and residence in the community, Michelle understands local healthcare needs and challenges. Her enthusiasm and commitment to serving our community make her an excellent addition to the hospital board.”

Pruim said she’s honored to be asked to serve on the Morris Hospital Board.

“Morris Hospital’s commitment to our community is remarkable,” said Pruim. “Over the past several years, I have witnessed the hospital evolve to meet the growing needs of Grundy County and surrounding communities, and I am excited to have a front row seat to its future. I’m also encouraged by the growing partnership between Morris Hospital and the Health Department. It is through collaborations such as this that we are able to maximize opportunities for a healthier community.”

Pruim said she chose to serve on the board because of her personal investment in the community.

“This is where my husband and I are choosing to raise our family,” Pruim said. “I am committed to working with others for a brighter future for everyone.”

Pruim has been a resident of Morris for the last 10 years, and she serves on the NAMI Will-Grundy County Advisory Board, facilitating NAMI’s Family-to-Family course as a volunteer. She also is a member of the Mission Bible Church in Morris.

The Morris Hospital Board also has new officers, with Dave Bzdill serving as the new chair. Noreen Dollinger joins him as vice chair, with Steven Banghart becoming the secretary and Kevin Olson joining as treasurer.

The Morris Hospital Board of Directors is made up of 11 volunteer members who are responsible for oversight and governance, ensuring quality care and adherence to the hospital’s mission. They set the strategic direction for the hospital and oversee policy and financial matters.

Also serving on the board are Dr. Patrick Halloran, Janis Hedenschoug, Dr. Dana Howd, Dr. Daniel Jurak and Dr. Peter Roumeliotis.