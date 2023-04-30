Special Connections boasts gold medals, and a trip to state

The Grundy County Special Connections swim team didn’t settle for a single trip to the Illinois Special Olympics: Team members leave again June 9 to participate in the state Summer Games in Bloomington-Normal.

This comes off of a season that’s even more impressive than the last, as five swimmers left their last competition in Kankakee with three gold medals each. This is a feat the team has never accomplished in its more than 20 years.

“It’s rewarding to see how the athletes work as a team at practice and at competition,” said Lynda Kirkman, who has been coaching the team since 2000. “They are always helping and cheering for each other. At regionals, they understood it was down to the relays placing first to get the whole team to the 2023 Summer Illinois Special Olympic Games.”

From left to right, top row: Coach Deidre Hicks, Marcus Bennett, Layla Hicks, Ronnie Peterson, Keith Siron, Drew Kirkman. Middle row: Nathanial Graziano, Nick Holm, Shannon Wexell, Anna Gilchrist, Lori Harvill, and Lifeguard Jordan Countryman. Bottom row: Coach Tina Nall, Dominyk Zavala, Brooke Brummel and Coach Lynda Kirkman. (Michael Urbanec)

Kirkman said she inherited the team after her son, Drew, joined the team as an eight-year-old. He loves to swim, but they wouldn’t let him on the team if she wouldn’t get into the water with him because of his age. The team practices in Morris.

Drew said he’s the most excited to meet the other athletes and shake their hands after the competition, and let them know they did a good job.

Other members of the team are looking forward to the camaraderie, as well: Brooke Brummel and Layla Hicks said they’re looking forward to being in the dorm with their friends as much as the competition.

“Me, Brook and Shannon, and the coaches,” Hicks said. “We get to have kind of a girl’s night. That’s what I’m most excited about.”

Layla Hicks, Shannon Wexell, Nick Holm, Drew Kirkman and Dominyk Zavala each won three gold medals at regionals in Kankakee, earning their team the opportunity to compete at the Illinois Special Olympics on June 9. (Michael Urbanec)

Brummel also provides inspirational quotes that she puts on a white board to help her teammates prepare. She picked “Don’t fear the competition. Make the competition fear you” for the team’s Tuesday practice.

The Illinois Special Olympic Summer Games are attended by over 10,000 people annually including the nearly 4,000 athletes, and includes bocce, powerlifting, soccer, swimming, artistic gymnastics and rhythmic gymnastics.

Special Connections of Grundy County is a 501(c)(3) in Grundy County whose mission is to connect people with disabilities to their community. Please visit www.specialconnections.org to participate, donate, and learn more about their organization.