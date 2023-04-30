First Presbyterian in Morris to host MCHS musicians on May 11

The Morris Community High School Music program will be recognized by First Presbyterian church at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at 200 E. Jackson St., where they will perform a concert under the direction of Matt Hendrix.

First Presbyterian Church’s Music Director Erik Olson said Hendrix is bringing in the band’s wind ensemble as well as a couple of their soloists, and they will celebrate an evening of music.

“First Presbyterian Church has a long and storied tradition of musicians playing a role in services,” reads a Thursday news release. “Whether at Saturday Night Praise Band Worship or at the Sunday morning traditional service, the musicians of First Presbyterian have lifted their voices, instruments and hearts in song.”

Olson said First Presbyterian often opens up its three pianos to those learning to play, since piano is not an instrument beginners can take home with them for extra practice.

There will be more opportunities for musical learning at First Presbyterian as it launches its summer of music programs for 2023. The concert with Morris Community High School kicks it off, with Free Guitar following it up.

One of the guitars that will be given away upon completion of the Free Guitar program. (Michael Urbanec)

Free Guitar is a series of free guitar lessons that takes place every Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

“Students will end up with a nice student guitar that they can grow with and live with until they decide whether or not they need a new instrument,” Olson said. “I’m really excited about providing that to the community.”

Olson said classes have limited seats available, and students will have a way to earn their own free guitar by attending classes, practicing and then attending a performance in August.

There is also a community choir event from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings during the summer, which goes for all ages.

“There is no experience necessary,” Olson said. “Bring the family. Everyone can sing, and you don’t have to read music to be in that choir.”

First Presbyterian Church has weekly services from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., which is conducted with its praise band and then a more traditional service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.

It will also be hosting a Vacation Bible School starting from 9:30 a.m. to Noon Monday, June 19 through Wednesday, June 21.

Those interested in the Free Guitar program can email fpcmusicdepartment@gmail.com for more information.