Grundy VAC, Hines VA staff available during May outreach events

The Grundy County VAC and Edward Hines VA Medical Center staff are available during May at outreach events to answer these and many other questions about veterans’ benefits.

Monday May 1, 2023 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Morris American Legion Post 294 212 W Washington Street, Morris, IL 60450

Wednesday May 31, 2023 at the Grundy County Health Department Senior Expo at Jennifer’s Garden in Morris.

These events are free and open to all area veterans, no registration is required.

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission, along with the US Department of Veterans Affairs Edward Hines Medical Center, are able to help answer questions about VA health care, the PACT Act, Camp Lejeune water and many other veterans benefits and programs. They can also discuss other federal, state and local veterans benefits and services.

All services provided by both agencies are free and open to all veterans and their surviving spouses.

There have been significant changes and additions to federal benefits with the passage of recent legislation. With the passage of the 2022 PACT Act, certain Post-9/11 Veterans are now eligible for expanded VA benefits. The Hines outreach program is here to help you get enrolled in VA health care services during the special enrollment period of October 1, 2022 – October 1, 2023.

To enroll, a veteran must have served on active duty in a theater of combat operations during a period of war after the Persian Gulf War or served in combat against a hostile force during a period of hostilities after November 11, 1998 and the Veteran must have been discharged or released between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013 and not previously enrolled in VA health care.

The PACT Act empowers VA to deliver benefits to Veterans suffering from more than 20 toxic-exposure conditions. For more information and to see a full list of the new presumptive conditions, visit https://www.VA.gov/PACT. The Grundy County VAC can help answer question regarding the claims process and work with you to file a claim free of charge.