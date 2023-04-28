Morris Hospital’s April Fire Start always willing to lend a hand

It didn’t take Dave Bowers long after being hired as a Receiving Technician at Morris Hospital in 2021 to earn a reputation as a stellar team player who is always willing to lend a hand to other areas of the hospital’s supply chain.

“Since joining us nearly two years ago, Dave has played an integral role in our Supply Chain operations as a Receiving Technician and fill in Courier,” said Brandon Senesac, Supply Chain Manager at Morris Hospital.

Senesac said in a Friday news release that Bowers is consistently stepping up when he sees a need and always helps when asked.

“His easy-going nature is a perfect fit for the department, and his hard-working attitude is a necessary mentality for Morris Hospital and our patients,” Senesac said. “This is a well-deserved recognition.”

Bowers had prior experience in warehouse settings and the receiving department was a good fit. He spends the majority of his day checking in deliveries, making sure they get delivered to the right department.

“Our department is kind of the heartbeat of the hospital,” Bowers said. “If we don’t get the supplies in that people need to do their jobs and take care of patients, the rest of the hospital can’t function. It’s rewarding being able to get people what they need.”

He was asked from the start of his employment if he would be willing to learn the courier role if there was ever a need for additional help, and he now fills in as courier every few months.

Bowers also expressed interest in learning more about the storeroom operations, and received training to help out there when there’s a need. He makes his way across the hall from receiving to stores after his work is done for the day to see where he can lend a hand.

“I’ve always liked to keep busy,” Bowers said. “And you never know if someone is having a frustrating day. Giving a little extra help can go a long way to make someone’s day.”

Bowers helpfulness and team-spirited attitude makes a difference, and 11 employees signed his Fire Starter nomination form. They each expressed their gratitude, nothing that he’s the first person to step up whenever extra help is needed.

In early civilizations, fire starters were people who had the important job of keeping the flame alive. With over 1,400 employees, Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers is the largest employer in Grundy County.