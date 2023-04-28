April 28, 2023
Grundy County Historical Society celebrates 100 years on May 7

By Michael Urbanec

The Grundy County Historical Society Museum is located along the I&M Canal on Illinois Avenue in Morris. The museum will use a TIF donation from the city on safety and security upgrades. (Shaw Media)

Grundy County is a much different place now than it was 100 years ago, which is when the Grundy County Historical Society opened its doors.

The Historical Society will celebrate its 100-year anniversary from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 at 510 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris, where helpful experts on local history will be available to discuss the museum’s various exhibits. These exhibits include the I&M Canal, tool shed and fossil exhibits.

There will also be a demonstration on an old-fashioned loom, operated by the Goose Lake Prairie Partners.

Discussion on forming a historical society took place first at a preliminary meeting on May 31, 1923 at the Morris Public Library. The committee formed there adopted by-laws by Aug. 17, 1923 and elected Dr. W.E. Walsh, a Morris physician, its first president. The Historical Society then began collecting relics, antiques and items significant to Grundy County, first at the Grundy County Courthouse and then at 201 E. Illinois Avenue.

The Grundy County Historical Society now sits at 510 W. Illinois Avenue, where it houses, preserves and exhibits objects pertaining to the county’s history.

