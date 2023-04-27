Morris YMCA schedules groundbreaking for May 31

The Greater Joliet Area YMCA announced today that it will hold a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the new Morris Hospital YMCA from 3:30-5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

The celebration will be held at 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, the site of the future facility, which will be located at on land adjacent to Morris Grade School.

This historic day will celebrate the work of the Morris Community YMCA and its partners at Morris Hospital and Healthcare centers, its donors and community partners, YMCA members and people who donated their time serving on the Capital Campaign Leadership Cabinet. The groundbreaking is open to the public.

Fundraising efforts will still continue to ensure that the project is fully-funded, but this is the first step in making the new facility a reality for Grundy County residents.

Construction will start this summer, and it is anticipated that the new Morris Hospital YMCA will open its doors in early 2025.

To learn more about the Morris Community YMCA’s Capital Campaign, contact Chief Operating Officer Missy Durkin at 815-513-8080 or visit www.jolietymca.org.