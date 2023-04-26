Morris Library director, employees go bald for St. Baldrick’s

There might be a bit of a glare for visitors at the Morris Area Public Library because four employees are now walking around bald.

That’s because they decided to run a fundraiser for St. Baldrick’s, where they raised $3,500 in donations en route to getting their heads shaved. The idea came from Library Director Resa Mai, who first shaved her head for St. Baldrick’s 11 years ago and sat in the salon chair at Influence Salon while it happened once again.

Annika Gretencord donated her time to shave each of their heads.

St. Baldrick’s is an organization focused on fundraising for the research and prevention of pediatric cancer, gathering funds to create grants and share money with different organizations that are researching cures.

“The thing that surprises me is every day, I kind of forget that I shaved my head,” Mai said. “Then people stop and ask me, and I really like that. It gives me an opportunity to talk about St. Baldrick’s again.”

Mai said there’s a visual reminder that she and her staff did something, and she’ll always want to talk about it. It keeps St. Baldrick’s cause at the forefront.

Anyone interested in donating to St. Baldrick’s can do so on its website, stbaldricks.org/donate.