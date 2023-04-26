Morris Herald-News Pets of the Week: April 25, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Nova is a 1.5-2 year old German Shepherd that’s up to date on all vaccinations and spayed. She is a hyper girl that needs an outlet for all of her pent up energy, but is in need of obedience training. (Michael Urbanec)

Bebo is a nearly year-old Rottweiler mix that’s very easy going once he gets used to his environment, although he has a mischievous streak. He will turn anything interesting into confetti, and he loves paper. He’s not a crazy dog, however. He’s just young, and he’ll mellow out as he gets used to his new family. (Michael Urbanec)

Major Skippy is a pitbull-mix with a lot of energy who loves to play, although he does have some separation anxiety. He loves to run and play, and he should calm down with a consistent schedule in a home where he sees the same people every day. (Michael Urbanec)

These dogs and others all currently reside at the Grundy County Animal Control office at 310 E. Dupont Road in Morris. For information, call 815-942-9214.