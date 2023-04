The Channahon Police Department is searching for Madison Johnson, a juvenile from Channahon, who left her home without her parents’ permission on April 24.

Johnson is described as black, approximately 5′2 and weighing around 100 pounds. She currently has red hair and two nose rings, and she was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and Nike shoes.

The police say she may be in the Joliet area.

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should call 815-467-8340.