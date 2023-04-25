Minooka High School announces winner of Coady Memorial Scholarship

Minooka Community High School has named senior Kayla West the winner of the Dr. John J. and Mildred Brinckerhoff Coady Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship, created through a donation from the Charlene A. Coady Trust, is worth $12,500 annually and is renewable up to three times for a total award of $50,000.

The scholarship, based on a submitted essay, is awarded to a graduating senior who exhibits and who has demonstrated academic and character traits which indicated the likelihood of continued academic achievement and subsequent contributions to both career and community. The winner should have significant participation and leadership in curricular, extracurricular and community activities; qualification for admission to an undergraduate institution of higher learning and financial need.