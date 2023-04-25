5 Things to do in Grundy County: Cabin Fever opening, live music at Clayton’s Tap

5 Things To Do

1. Cabin Fever Season Opener: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Grundy County Speedway, 8890 N. I-47 in Morris.

Stands open at 4 p.m. for practice with qualifying starting at 5:30 p.m. and racing beginning at 7 p.m.

2. Calling All Crafters: 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St. in Morris.

The Morris Public Library is hosting its monthly Calling All Crafters event for adults 18 and older. To register, call 815-942-6880 or stop by the front desk. Crafters should bring their projects and enjoy time spent with fellow crafters.

Happy Daisy Art Studio has already decorated its front window for the upcoming CORNTine Fall Fest. (Rob Oesterle)

3. Jake McVey at Clayton’s Tap: Nashville musician Jake McVey will take the stage at 8 p.m. at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris Friday, April 28.

McVey is a country singer and a regular headliner in Nashville.

4. Sand Art Succulent Terrarium Bar: Happy Daisy Art studio is showing both adults and children how to make succulent terrariums from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at 216 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Attendees will create a terrarium with sand art and soil before choosing their succulent, which they then decorate with shells, rocks, crystals and moss. Reserve a large succulent jar ticket for $30 or a small jar for $25 by going to by contacting the art studio at 630-448-2278 or by going to https://happy-daisy-art-studio.myshopify.com/products/04-29-23-spring-sand-art-succulent-terrarium-bar-1.

Flyer for Jake McVey's performance at Clayton's Tap in Morris. (Photo contributed by Cly)

5. Storytime at the Cove: Celebrate National Library Week with Coal City Nutrition at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, or a child-friendly story time full of stories about the Coal City Public Library and cute lion crafts.