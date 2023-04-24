District 111 Board of Education recognizes four Gold Award Girl Scouts

Minooka Community High School seniors Lauren English, Alyssa Norton, Victoria Paugys and Nicole Prokopis have been recognized by the board of education for earning their Gold Award Girl Scouts rank. These students join only about five percent of young women in the nation who start the scouting program and achieve this rank.

They received a certificate for their accomplishment. This is the highest achievement within the Girl Scouts program that drives sustainable change on issues in their communities and beyond. The Gold Award Girl Scouts identify the root cause of a problem, plan and implement innovative solutions that address that problem and lead a team of people who support their success.

The Gold Award Girl Scout is the highest award available to youth members of the Girl Scouts. It is a rank that every Scout works toward through advancement in the program. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, with 2.7 million active members and an estimated 59 million alumnae. Since 1916, Girl Scouts have been planning and executing significant “Take Action” projects in response to pressing community needs.

To learn more about the Girl Scouts or requirements to earn the rank of Gold Award Girl Scout, visit www.girlscouts.org.