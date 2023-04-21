New businesses, public works success touted in Minooka State of the Village

Another year has brought more growth to Minooka, as demonstrated by Thursday’s State of the Village address.

Minooka Village President Ric Offerman praised city employees throughout, thanking them for all their hard work in keeping the city running efficiently.

Offerman said the village was able to lower its tax levy by 11.2%. A tax levy is the amount the village charges on property taxes, and it’s one of several governmental entities that levy taxes on property owners. Offerman said the village is one of many, and Minooka is unique because it sits in multiple counties.

“That means three different types of tax bills that go out,” Offerman said. “I can’t speak for any of the rest of them. I don’t know what they’re gonna do but on the next one, check ours out. To me, that’s a real positive.”

Minooka Village President Ric Offerman addresses the crowd during the State of the Village on Thursday. (Michael Urbanec)

Minooka’s EAV, or equalized assessed value, also increased up to $69.7 million, up 16.7% from previous years.

The EAV of a city or village will increase with property values, and Offerman said this is a sign of a strong local economy.

Offerman also said that Minooka has seen some economic development with new businesses and new buildings, like a Starbucks that’s recently opened on Ridge Road near Interstate 80 and a Chipotle that is in the works.

Minooka is getting more than just restaurants, however: Offerman said Unlimited Carriers has made a $50 million investment to operate in Minooka and another company named UZB has spent $12 million to operate there.

A Walmart warehouse has also moved in on McLinden Road, and will open fairly soon.

Offerman said Public Works in Minooka has been busy, as well: Workers have fixed 657 sidewalks and repaired roads like Minooka Road.

He also expects that all Minooka homes and businesses will have new smart water meters by the Summer, and there is a solar farm coming to the Minooka Water Treatment plant in May. Offerman said this should save Minooka $500,000 over its lifetime.

Other park projects include planting 393 trees, and the village received a $1.5 million grant for a pedestrian bridge over the DuPage River, connecting its walking paths to Chanahon along with 115 other miles of paths.

“It’s a wonderful way to get your exercise,” Offerman said. “I’m not sure if you can get all the way to La Salle-Peru, but you’re going to get pretty close.”

Offerman said the Minooka Police Department has hired six new officers in the last year and has promoted two more. He said the department went the entirety of 2022 without a formal complaint.

He closed his addressed with the announcement that the Minooka Baseball and Softball Association will open its seasons with a parade at 9 a.m. April 29 from the high school at 301 S. Wabena Avenue, and there will be a Crosstown Cleanup with Channahon at 10 a.m. on the same day. The cleanup starts at Minooka Village Hall, 121 McEvilly Rd.