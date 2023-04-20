Village Christian Church hosts Dance the Night Away for those with special needs

The Village Christian Church, in partnership with Reclaim3d, Inc. will host “Dance the Night Away,” a prom for people with special needs from 5-9 pm on Friday, May 5, at The Village Christian Church campus at 8965 Bell Rd. in Minooka.

This fun-filled celebration will put the spotlight on special people in our communities. 130 special guests and their designated volunteer buddies will enjoy a red-carpet walk, limo rides, DJ music and karaoke, food and refreshments, fun games, and dancing.

“This will be the second year that we will host Dance the Night Away and I can’t wait to see all the smiling faces again!”, one volunteer said.

Dance the Night Away will be a great experience for everyone involved!

Learn more about The Village Christian Church at https://www.thevillagechristianchurch.com/