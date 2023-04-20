April 20, 2023
Blue Chevaliers cite Morris Safety Resource Officers

By Shaw Local News Network

School Resource Officer Justin Martin, Blue Chevalier Rob Dettman, School Resource Officer Mark VanderPloeg, Blue Chevalier Larry Johnson, School resource Officer Derek Zumbahlen, School Resource Officer Scott Evans, and Blue Chevalier Steve Huetteman. (Photo provided by Jerry Terando)

The 40&8 Blue Chevaliers cited four Morris Police officers Tuesday evening in recognition of their service to the Morris community.

Jerry Terando gave an introduction before allowing Steve Huetteman to read the citation honoring Scott Evans, Derek Zumbahlen, Mark Vanderploeg and Justin Martin.

Jerry Terando presents School Resource Officer Derek Zumbahlen with his citation. (Photo provided by Jerry Terando)

“In recognition of your dedicated service to the Morris community, particularly in your current position of School Resource Officer,” Huetteman said. “You have been entrusted with the guidance and precious lives of our young citizens, and serve as a strong role model for them, in addition to providing for their daily safety and protection. The parents and the entire community owe you our gratitude and appreciation.”

An example of the citations presented. (Photo provided by Jerry Terando)

The 40&8 is a veterans organization established in 1920 by returned World War I veterans.

Morris
