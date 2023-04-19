Morris mayor makes declaration celebrating the I & M Canal’s 175th anniversary

Morris Mayor Chris Brown made a declaration that makes 2023 the “Year of the I&M Canal” in celebration of its 175th anniversary at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

The I&M Canal officially opened in April 1848, connecting Lake Michigan to the Illinois river and creating an inland water route that stretched to the Mississippi River.

Morris will celebrate the canal at 11 a.m. Sunday with the I&M Canal Cleanup, and will again at the I&M Canal Day Camp on Thursday, June 15. The Grundy Area Historical Museum also has displays commemorating the canal.