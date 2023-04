Coal City Firefighters responded to Arlington Drive on the North Side of Diamond at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a flash fire that caused one injury.

Deputy Chief Nick Doerfler said one person was transported to a hospital because of the fire, and the department estimates about $5,000 worth of damage was done to the home.

The fire is currently under investigation by the MABAS 15 fire investigators and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.