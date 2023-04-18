Rhythm & BBQ Festival seeking sponsors for 2023 event

The Morris BBQ Association is seeking sponsors for the second annual Rhythm & BBQ fest taking place on Saturday, June 17 at Goold Park in Morris.

Proceeds for the event will go to benefit the Jason Clearwater Fund, and the event is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society.

Sponsorships start at $500 for the Right on Que tier, which includes getting a logo on all promotional materials and a logo and link on the event’s Facebook page. For $1,000, sponsors can enter the Secret Sauce tier. This includes everything in prior tiers, along with recognition during the event.

The Whole Hog Music sponsorship tier starts at $2,500, which includes everything from lower tiers along with a logo on the stage’s side banners and recognition during the event and award ceremony.

The final tier is the Pitmaster tier, which is for $5,000. This includes all benefits from prior tiers along with a logo on the stage’s headline banner, a 20-by-20 booth space at the event, and a VIP area for up to 20 guests.

Payment and applications can be addressed to the Morris BBQ Association, Phil Wilkinson, 920 Shabbona St., Morris, IL, 60450. The deadline to sponsor this year’s event is Sunday, April 30.