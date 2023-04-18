5 Things to do in Grundy County: Scout Flea Market, theater, live music

5 Things To Do

1. Scout Flea Market at True North: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at True North, 539 Bedford Road in Morris.

Thirty five vendors will bring their vintage, handmade and cool thrifty finds. Inside you’ll find more than 125 Midwest vendors and 10,000 square feet, there is truly something for everyone.

For information, visit shoptruenorth.com.

The Morris Community High School Theatre Department will return to the stage with its rendition of Rogers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”. (Provided by Andrea Gustafson)

2. Morris Community High School production of ‘Cinderella’: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 21-22, and 2 p.m. Saturday- Sunday, April 22-23, at Morris Community High School Auditorium at 1000 Union St. in Morris.

General admission costs $10 in advance. Tickets for MCHS students cost $7. For information and to purchase online, visit morrishstheatre.ludus.com/index.php

3. Live Music at Clayton’s Tap: All day. Saturday, April 22, at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Ethan Bell Acoustic: 2 to 5 p.m.

Bryan Ruby: 5:30 to 7: 30 p.m.

Brad Jackson & Shades of Country: 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.

True North entrance. (Maribeth Wilson)

4. Sports Cards & Collectibles Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Morris VFW, 309 McKinley St. in Morris.

This event is free.

Guy Hoffman will be signing from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. $10 on any item. Cards will be 2 for $10.

Minooka driver Patrick Wilda. in this 2020 shaw file photo. (Bill Fries)

5. Open Practice: 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at Grundy County Speedway at 8890 N I-47 in Morris.

Pits open at 11 a.m. Free Grandstand at 12 p.m.

For information, visit grundycountyspeedwayonline.com/index.html