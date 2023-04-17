Morris Theatre Guild rehearses roles for “The Gin Game”

The Morris Theatre Guild is preparing for its upcoming show, “The Gin Game”, which opens at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at 516 W. Illinois Ave. in Morris.

Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m. while the Sunday shows begin at 2:30 p.m.

Cast members Joe Baima of Marseilles and Kathie Missel of Streator are rehearsing for this two person show created by D.L. Coburn, and made famous by Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy on Broadway.

Weller Martin and Fonsia Dorsey strike up an acquaintance at their nursing home, learning to enjoy each other’s company while both lack other friends. Weller offers to teach Fonsia how to play gin rummy, and the begin a series that Fonsia always wins.

Weller’s inability to win a single hand frustrates him while Fonsia grows increasingly confident. The play tells the tale of these games while the characters engage in conversation about their lives and family, with the conversation growing into a battle similar to the ongoing games of gin.

Tickets can be purchased at morristheatreguild.org or by calling 815-942-1966.