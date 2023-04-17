Morris Herald-New Pets of the Week: April 17, 2023

The Morris Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week.

Email “Pet of the Week” submissions to news@morrisherald-news.com. Photos should be in jpg file format, 200 dpi, and sent as email attachments. Submissions are subject to editing for length, style, grammar, and run as space is available.

Tweed is a 15-year-old domestic shorthair. He is friendly, affectionate, and loyal. He appreciates his alone time and is fond of relaxing in his bed. For more information on Tweed including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Tuesday is a 3-year-old domestic shorthair. She is kindhearted, gentle, and shy. She would make a great addition to any family. Tuesday enjoys playing with her toys and climbing. For more information on Tuesday, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Dana Is a 14-year-old domestic long hair. She is sweet, calm, and energetic. Dana is affectionate and enjoys neck scratches. She often enjoys talking to birds outside her window. For more information on Dana, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.

Kiki is an 8-year-old domestic shorthair. She is loving, independent, and curious. Kiki quickly gets along with other animals and children. For more information on Kiki, including adoption fees please visit justanimals.org or call 815-448-2510.