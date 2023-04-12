5 Things to do in Grundy County: Family Fest, Superhero Run, Junk in the Trunk

5 Things To Do

1. Family Fest: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Shabbona Middle School at 725 School St. in Morris.

The family entertainment includes face painting, balloon art, bounce houses, touch-a-truck and live entertainment.

This event is free. Concessions will be available for purchase and will benefit Breaking Away.

Joliet Slammers Jail Bird visits Family Fest in 2022. (Provided by Amanda Hiller)

2. Superhero Run: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15 in downtown Morris.

Kids’ race starts at 10 a.m.

The event will benefit Canine Companions.

To register online $30 for 5K adult run and $20 for kids run at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Morris/2022MorrisSuperheroRun7thAnnual.

3. Open Practice: 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Grundy County Speedway at 8890 N Rt. Illinois 47 in Morris.

Pits open at 11 a.m. Free Grandstand at 12 p.m.

For information, visit http://www.grundycountyspeedwayonline.com/index.html

4. Junk in the Truck: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Shopping Plaza at 100 Commercial Drive in Morris.

The event is free for shoppers. There is a $15 fee for vendors.

Minooka driver Patrick Wilda in this Shaw File Photo. (Bill Fries)

5. Cody Calkins at Clayton’s Tap: 8:30 p.m Friday, April 14 at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.

Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.