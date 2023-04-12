5 Things to do in Grundy County: Family Fest, Superhero Run, Junk in the Trunk

1. Family Fest: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Shabbona Middle School at 725 School St. in Morris.
The family entertainment includes face painting, balloon art, bounce houses, touch-a-truck and live entertainment.
This event is free. Concessions will be available for purchase and will benefit Breaking Away.
2. Superhero Run: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15 in downtown Morris.
Kids’ race starts at 10 a.m.
The event will benefit Canine Companions.
To register online $30 for 5K adult run and $20 for kids run at runsignup.com/Race/IL/Morris/2022MorrisSuperheroRun7thAnnual.
3. Open Practice: 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Grundy County Speedway at 8890 N Rt. Illinois 47 in Morris.
Pits open at 11 a.m. Free Grandstand at 12 p.m.
For information, visit http://www.grundycountyspeedwayonline.com/index.html
4. Junk in the Truck: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at the Shopping Plaza at 100 Commercial Drive in Morris.
The event is free for shoppers. There is a $15 fee for vendors.
5. Cody Calkins at Clayton’s Tap: 8:30 p.m Friday, April 14 at Clayton’s Tap, 122 W. Washington St. in Morris.
Enjoy live music, drinks and food. No cover charge.
